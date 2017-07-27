More Politics News

University of Memphis lands its largest research contract

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:39 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

The University of Memphis has landed the largest research contract in the school's history.

The Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday that the university won a $13.8 million research contract from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to lead a team of six universities studying wearable sensors. The work began at the end of June and will continue for 41 months, under the contract.

The university said in a news release that the team will develop and test a system of mobile sensors and software called mPerf to objectively assess everyday job performance. The university is the headquarters of The Center of Excellence for Mobile Sensor Data-To-Knowledge.

Santosh Kumar, the Moss Chair of Excellence in Computer Science, is directing the project, and called it a new direction for their research.

