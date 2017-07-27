University of Memphis lands its largest research contract

The University of Memphis has landed the largest research contract in the school's history.
The Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday that the university won a $13.8 million research contract from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to lead a team of six universities studying wearable sensors. The work began at the end of June and will continue for 41 months, under the contract.
The university said in a news release that the team will develop and test a system of mobile sensors and software called mPerf to objectively assess everyday job performance. The university is the headquarters of The Center of Excellence for Mobile Sensor Data-To-Knowledge.
Santosh Kumar, the Moss Chair of Excellence in Computer Science, is directing the project, and called it a new direction for their research.
Comments