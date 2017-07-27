More Politics News

Egypt announces terror-fighting council that includes Pope

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:04 AM

CAIRO

Egypt's president has announced the formation of a new body to confront terrorism and extremism that includes the country's top officials.

Wednesday's decree by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says the National Council to Confront Terrorism and Extremism will be comprised of 10 Egyptian government ministers, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the Pope, Egypt's former Grand Mufti and parliament's speaker. It will be chaired by el-Sissi.

The council is tasked with drawing up a strategy to confront terrorism and extremism, coordinating with religious institutions and security authorities to promote moderate religious discourse and studying and proposing amendments to terrorism-related legislation.

Following Palm Sunday's twin church bombings in April, El-Sissi ordered the formation of a body to fight terrorism. The church bombings left at least 45 people dead and more than 100 injured.

