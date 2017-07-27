New Jersey's GOP candidate for governor to name running mate

New Jersey's Republican candidate for governor will announce her pick for lieutenant governor.
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) on Thursday will make the announcement with her running mate in West New York. They'll later participate in a property tax discussion in Voorhees Township.
Guadagno is New Jersey's first lieutenant governor and she's looking to succeed Gov. Chris Christie, who can't seek a third term.
Her Democratic opponent, Phil Murphy, on Wednesday picked Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver as his running mate. Oliver was the first black woman to serve as the state's Assembly speaker.
The lieutenant governor oversees the State Department, including elections, and serves as governor when the governor is out of the state or leaves office before the term ends.
