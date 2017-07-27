More Politics News

Maryland county to host disaster assistance center

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 6:22 AM

STEVENSVILLE, Md.

A Maryland county is hosting a disaster assistance center in response to damage from this week's tornado.

The Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services will open Thursday and stay open through next Thursday.

It will be located at Matapeake Elementary School.

The center is a central place for people who were affected by the tornado on Kent Island to receive information on relief programs. The Maryland Insurance Agency will be available along with multiple county and state agencies to offer assistance to residents and businesses.

There will also be several insurance companies on site to offer assistance with claims.

