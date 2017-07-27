Revived speed camera system will start issuing tickets

Speed camera tickets will be issued to motorists in Baltimore for the first time since 2013.
The Baltimore Sun reports the tickets will start being issued Monday. Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau says 10 speed cameras will issue $40 tickets, while eight red-light cameras will begin a month-long warning phase before they issue $75 tickets. Pourciau says Baltimore is experiencing over 20,000 crashes per year, and the primary goal of the program is safety.
This is the city's third camera program, following two failed attempts in which cameras issued erroneous tickets to drivers who weren't speeding. Transportation officials say the new program features a quality control staff.
The city plans to use the cameras near 14 schools and locations will be published on the city's website before the program launches.
