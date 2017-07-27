Gaza power-sharing deal moves ahead with parliament meeting

File - In this Jan. 3, 2011 file photo, then Palestinian Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan gestures as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The exiled Palestinian politician who quietly negotiated a power-sharing deal for Gaza with former arch foe Hamas discussed the details for the first time in an interview, saying he expects the understandings to lead to a swift opening of the blockaded territory's border with Egypt and ease crippling power shortages. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo