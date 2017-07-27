More Politics News

2 juveniles, 6 staff injured in training school disturbance

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:19 AM

CRANSTON, R.I.

State officials say five people were taken to the hospital and three others were injured after a disturbance at the Rhode Island Training School.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families said Thursday that three staff and two juveniles were treated and released from a hospital late Wednesday. It says three additional staff members were injured but not taken to a hospital.

The agency did not release details of what happened at the Cranston facility, which houses juveniles facing charges or convicted of a crime.

State police are investigating, and DCYF is also reviewing what happened.

Police were called to the center in May after four workers were injured in a melee, and two residents tried to escape.

