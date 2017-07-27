Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, calls on Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, to send Senate Bill 1 to his desk as he is surrounded by members of the Republican caucus during a news conference on the first day of a special session on education funding at the state Capitol, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Springfield, Ill.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, calls on Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, to send Senate Bill 1 to his desk as he is surrounded by members of the Republican caucus during a news conference on the first day of a special session on education funding at the state Capitol, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The State Journal-Register via AP Justin Fowler
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, calls on Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, to send Senate Bill 1 to his desk as he is surrounded by members of the Republican caucus during a news conference on the first day of a special session on education funding at the state Capitol, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The State Journal-Register via AP Justin Fowler

More Politics News

Lawmakers to meet for 2nd day of school funding session

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 5:32 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Lawmakers are expected in Springfield for the second day of a legislative special session on school funding. However, not much action is expected Thursday after a slow first day.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money. However, Senate President John Cullerton says the Senate won't send the bill to the Republican governor until Monday.

Rauner has vowed to use his amendatory veto powers to rewrite the bill over objections to additional funding for Chicago schools.

If lawmakers want to override, they'll need a three-fifths majority vote. If they don't have the votes, the plan dies and questions remain about when schools will get funding. Another option is for lawmakers to write a new plan.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan

View More Video