New Mexico judge halts recall petition of sheriff

A New Mexico district court judge has stopped a petition to recall Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports (https://goo.gl/MHYAoX ) District Court Judge Fred Van Soelen dismissed the petition on Tuesday and called it "a harassment measure or a personal vendetta."
A group of residents had asked Van Soelen to allow them to circulate the recall petition.
Records show the petition claims "Malin Parker has a policy, custom and routine of retaliating against any individual(s) ... who oppose him and his policies."
Portales attorney Eric Dixon represents criminal defendants Cody Banister and Armando Pena who claim they've been victimized by Parker's actions.
But Parker's attorney, Roosevelt County Attorney Randy Knudson, said claims against Parker are frivolous.
