New Mexico creates 'film residency cards' to ease hiring

New Mexico officials want to make it easier for film productions to hire residents from the state.
The New Mexico Film Office and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Wednesday the state will begin issuing "New Mexico Film Residency Cards" to ease the hiring process.
State officials say the card will help the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department verify residency and proof of taxpayer status.
New Mexico film industry residents will be issued a card, which can be presented to productions at the time of hiring or casting.
Cards will be valid for one year.
The move comes as New Mexico continues to struggle with the adoption of federally mandated Real I.D. requirements and a boon in film productions.
Comments