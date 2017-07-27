US conservatism expands to final frontier: City Hall

FILE--In this July 23, 2015, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at the American Legislative Exchange Council 42nd annual meeting in San Diego, Calif. For four decades, the well-funded conservative group, ALEC, has helped write legislation to help sympathetic state lawmakers rein in unions, expand charter schools and limit taxes. Now they're trying to expand to the final frontiers of government, traditionally nonpartisan city councils, which have become a bastion of liberal resistance to Donald Trump. Denis Poroy, file AP Photo