AP sources: US seeks to test Iran deal with more inspections

FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference in Tehran, Iran. The Trump administration is pushing for inspections of suspicious Iranian military sites in a bid to test the strength of the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump desperately wants to cancel, senior U.S. officials said. The inspections are one element of what is designed to be a more aggressive approach to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo