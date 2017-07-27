Advocate: 2 pardoned brothers steered into financial straits

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2014 file photo, Henry McCollum walks out of prison after being released from Central Prison in Raleigh, N.C. Lawyer fees and high-interest loans are threatening the financial futures of the two North Carolina brothers who have collected hundreds of thousands of dollars for their three decades of wrongful imprisonment, a court-appointed advocate said Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The advocate argued in a legal motion that McCollum and Leon Brown were steered into dubious financial arrangements by lawyers who stand to profit from the men's lawsuit against the investigators who put them behind bars. Michael Biesecker, File AP Photo