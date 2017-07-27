People enter into a shopping center in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The Bank of Korea said Thursday South Korea's economy grew at a 2.7 percent annual pace during the April-June quarter as gains in capital expenditure and consumer spending offset lower exports.
People enter into a shopping center in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The Bank of Korea said Thursday South Korea's economy grew at a 2.7 percent annual pace during the April-June quarter as gains in capital expenditure and consumer spending offset lower exports. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
People enter into a shopping center in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The Bank of Korea said Thursday South Korea's economy grew at a 2.7 percent annual pace during the April-June quarter as gains in capital expenditure and consumer spending offset lower exports. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

More Politics News

South Korea's economy expands 2.7 percent in 2Q

By YOUKYUNG LEE AP Business Writer

July 27, 2017 5:55 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Bank of Korea said Thursday that South Korea's economy grew at a 2.7 percent annual pace during the April-June quarter as gains in capital expenditures and consumer spending offset lower exports.

The central bank said in a preliminary reading that Asia's fourth-largest economy saw lower exports but a big jump in capital spending and improved consumer spending supported growth. The economy grew 2.9 percent in the previous quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.6 percent from the January-March period.

Earlier this week, the government upgraded its forecasts for growth in this year to 3 percent, citing strong exports led by semiconductor companies that sharply increased capital spending. If achieved, the growth rate would be the highest rate in three years.

President Moon Jae-in's administration plans $10 billion in stimulus to create jobs and improve the country's social safety nets, to help revive lagging consumer demand in the mostly export-driven economy.

Moon, who took office in May, has vowed to help support household income during its tenure by sharply increasing minimum wage and narrowing gaps between full-time regular jobs and irregular work. While big manufacturers like Samsung Electronics post record profits, incomes of individual Koreans have lagged while concern grows over unemployment and poverty.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan

View More Video