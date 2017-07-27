Tax preparer gets 36 months for filing false return

A Louisiana tax preparer has been sentenced to three years in prison for filing a false tax return and not paying more than $350,000 in taxes.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release Wednesday, said U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced 49-year-old Kevin Dalcourt and ordered him Friday to pay $397,989 restitution and a nearly $90,000 fine.
According to his April guilty plea, Dalcourt owned and managed Kevin's Tax Service in Lafayette. He was jailed in 2010 on non-tax related state charges but continued to manage his business. His wife, Tamiko Dalcourt, helped run the company while he was in prison. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to file a 2012 return. She faces a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
