Mississippi governor: Nissan workers should reject union

Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant shows off a gold shovel he was awarded for the state's economic progress as he leaves the stage at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2017. Bryant says employees at the Nissan Motor Co. plant in Mississippi should reject unionization. Workers at the manufacturing plant in Canton will vote Aug. 3 and 4 on whether to affiliate with the United Auto Workers. The union is trying to win its first vote at an entire plant in the South. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo