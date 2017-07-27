More Politics News

Pennsylvania Senate to vote on plan to close $2B budget hole

MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press

July 27, 2017 12:57 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Consumers' utility bills would go up, Marcellus Shale drillers would pay a tax they've long resisted and Pennsylvania would make a new effort to capture tax revenue from internet sales under legislation poised for a vote in the state Senate.

Republicans who control the chamber unveiled their plan to close a $2 billion hole in the $32 billion state budget late Wednesday, including a proposal to borrow $1.3 billion against Pennsylvania's annual share of the 1998 multistate settlement with tobacco companies.

The legislation cleared a key committee late Wednesday. The full Senate will vote on it Thursday.

The bill is drawing the support of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, but it could run into trouble in the tax-averse House.

