More Politics News

Opening statements made in driver's trial in trooper death

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 12:28 AM

CLEVELAND

A prosecutor has told jurors in the trial of a driver accused of fatally hitting a state trooper along a Cleveland highway that the driver showed a "reckless disregard" of traffic laws.

An assistant prosecutor also told jurors in opening statements Wednesday that Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, lied to get a driver's license before the crash and took methadone shortly before driving. Trooper Kenneth Velez was killed Sept. 15.

Gaspar previously pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and causing an officer's death while driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs.

Gaspar's attorney told jurors Gaspar took methadone prescribed for an addiction to painkillers he developed after injuring his back and his license was valid. He said the drug didn't affect Gaspar's ability to drive.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan

View More Video