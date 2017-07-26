Argentina sentences 4 ex-judges for dictatorship-era crimes

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2013 file photo, former Argentine Judge Otilio Romano, center, who fled his home country to avoid trial on charges of crimes against humanity, is escorted by police out of court in Santiago, Chile. Romano is one of four former federal judges in Argentina sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity committed during the country’s last dictatorship, in a July 26, 2017 ruling human rights groups are calling historic for shedding light on the regime’s civilian accomplices. Luis Andres Henao, File AP Photo