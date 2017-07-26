California refuses to comply with 2nd voter data request

California's secretary of state says he won't comply with a second request for voter data from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud.
The commission's vice chairman sent a letter to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Wednesday asking again for voters' names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories.
In June the commission requested the data for voters in all 50 states if state law allows it to be public. Padilla and officials in other states refused and said the commission is politically motivated.
The new request says it aims to address some of those officials' concerns. The letter says the commission will keep the data confidential and will analyze it "without preconceived conclusions."
Padilla refused to comply again Wednesday and called the commission a "sham."
