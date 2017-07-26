The Latest: Plane crash kills 2 couples leaving on vacation

Investigators look over wreckage of a small plane that crashed along Interstate 15 Wednesday, July 26, 2017, near Riverdale, Utah. Authorities say four people died when a small plane crashed on a northern Utah interstate median, tangling traffic and leaving blackened wreckage on the highway. Utah Department of Public Safety officials confirmed the deaths in the Wednesday-afternoon crash north of Salt Lake City, but did not immediately release further information on the deceased or the cause of the crash. No injuries were reported on the ground. Standard-Examiner via AP Sarah Welliver