FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. President Donald Trump will Brownback as ambassador at large for international religious freedom.
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. President Donald Trump will Brownback as ambassador at large for international religious freedom. John Hanna, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. President Donald Trump will Brownback as ambassador at large for international religious freedom. John Hanna, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Trump to nominate Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassador

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 8:17 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

If confirmed by the Senate, he'll run the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom.

Brownback is a former U.S. senator and representative. The White House says he worked on the issue of religious freedom while in Washington.

Officials in Kansas expect Brownback to step down when he's confirmed, but his office would not immediately discuss future plans Wednesday evening.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan
Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions 1:35

Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions

View More Video