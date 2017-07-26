California governor signs bill targeting poor air quality

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed air-quality legislation tied to an extension of the state's cap and trade law to address climate change.
The legislation signed Wednesday requires stepped up efforts to monitor and improve air quality around major sources of air pollution such as oil refineries.
Brown signed it in a ceremony in the Los Angeles County city of Bell Gardens. It was linked to Brown's plan to extend cap and trade to win votes from Democrats who say California's signature climate change law doesn't help people in low-income communities.
SB617 by Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia requires local air quality management districts to monitor and report air quality data around the dirtiest sources of pollution. Some polluters will be required to upgrade equipment to newer, cleaner technology.
Comments