Protestors gather in Times Square, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in New York. President Donald Trump declared a ban Wednesday on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. military, catching the Pentagon flat-footed and unable to explain what it called Trump's "guidance." His proclamation, on Twitter rather than any formal announcement, drew bipartisan denunciations and threw currently serving transgender soldiers into limbo. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Protesters gather against Trump ban on transgender troops

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 7:21 PM

NEW YORK

Demonstrators have flocked to a military recruiting station in New York City to protest President Donald Trump's abrupt ban on transgender troops in the military.

A crowd of at least a couple of hundred people gathered around the U.S. Armed Forces recruiting station in Times Square on Wednesday. They held signs saying "Resist!" and listened to speakers who denounced the ban, which Trump announced on Twitter.

Demonstrator Yael Leberman says transgender people "are completely adequate to serve" and combat is "not about physical, it's about mental." She says it's unsurprising from the Republican president to say what he said or to see the pushback from a place as diverse as New York City.

It's unclear what the ban will mean for currently serving transgender soldiers.

