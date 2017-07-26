Records: Student-loan forgiveness has halted under Trump

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, Harold Poling, left, and Ted Weisenberger check the doors to the ITT Technical Institute after ITT Educational Services announced that the school had ceased operating in Rancho Cordova, Calif. The U.S. Education Department has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office, according to records sent to an Illinois senator. The records also revealed that the department has continued to receive new applications from borrowers who say they were victims of fraud, mostly from Corinthian borrowers and from former students of ITT Technical Institute. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo