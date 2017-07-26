North Texas nurse gets 4 years in nearly $375M fraud

A North Texas registered nurse must serve four years in federal prison for her role in what prosecutors call a health care scam with nearly $375 million in false claims.
Charity Eleda of Rowlett was sentenced Wednesday in Dallas and also ordered to repay nearly $400,000 to Medicare.
The 56-year-old Eleda was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud and of making false statements to secure Medicare benefits. Investigators say Eleda helped improperly recruit clients, including people from a Dallas homeless shelter.
Authorities say the case involves Dr. Jacques (ZHAWK) Roy of Rockwall. Roy was convicted last year of multiple counts of health care-related fraud, including unnecessary services related to Medicare and Medicaid.
Prosecutors say Roy awaits sentencing and faces up to 105 years in prison.
