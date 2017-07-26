Sheriff's Office: Man shot by officers dies at hospital

Yavapai County authorities say a Paulden man shot and critically wounded during a July 21 encounter with law enforcement officers in Chino Valley has died.
The Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Martin Louis Avena died Monday evening at a Phoenix hospital.
The Sheriff's Office previously said the shooting occurred during a traffic stop Friday in Chino Valley where Avena's van was spotted following a domestic violence incident involving his wife in Paulden earlier Friday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Avena confronted deputies and officers with a gun "and was shot as a result of the threat."
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.
