Sheriff's Office: Man shot by officers dies at hospital

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 1:44 PM

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz.

Yavapai County authorities say a Paulden man shot and critically wounded during a July 21 encounter with law enforcement officers in Chino Valley has died.

The Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Martin Louis Avena died Monday evening at a Phoenix hospital.

The Sheriff's Office previously said the shooting occurred during a traffic stop Friday in Chino Valley where Avena's van was spotted following a domestic violence incident involving his wife in Paulden earlier Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Avena confronted deputies and officers with a gun "and was shot as a result of the threat."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.

