Miami prosecutor: Police shooting cases linger too long

Miami's top prosecutor says her office takes "far too long" to investigate shootings involving police officers.
The Miami Herald quotes Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle as saying Wednesday that her office will post regular status updates on its website about shooting investigations involving law enforcement officers.
The State Attorney's Office said it has 48 open cases involving police shootings. Rundle said "the important consideration of timeliness has suffered" amid efforts to complete thorough and transparent investigations.
The announcement came as prosecutors said they had cleared two Miami Beach officers and a police public service aide in the 2009 death of 29-year-old Lawrence McCoy. McCoy was shot after carjacking a taxicab. Investigators said he didn't have a gun, although the taxi driver told a 911 dispatcher that McCoy was armed.
