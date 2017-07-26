Burundi's exiles call world's attention to deadly crisis

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015 file photo, Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza is sworn in for a third term at a ceremony in the parliament in Bujumbura, Burundi. Hundreds of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled the small East African nation in the two years since President Pierre Nkurunziza set off protests by declaring he would seek another term. Gildas Ngingo, File AP Photo