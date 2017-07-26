Reed, Cicilline criticize Trump transgender military ban

Rep. David Cicilline and Sen. Jack Reed are among the Rhode Island politicians criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military.
Cicilline, who is gay, tweeted out shortly after Wednesday's announcement that transgender service members are heroes and wrote that the president should "stop using them as political props."
Fellow Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking member on the Armed Services Committee, pointed out in a statement that Wednesday was the anniversary of President Harry Truman's order desegregating the United States Armed Forces.
He says Trump "is choosing to retreat in the march toward equality" and calls it divisive. Reed says every American who is brave enough to serve their country should be free to do so.
