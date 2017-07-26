Brigitte Macron, left, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Singer Rihanna at the Elysee Palace to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Global Ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education Rihanna meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's contributions to the Global Partnership for Education.
France's Macron meets Rihanna at the Elysee Palace

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 12:31 PM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron has met singer Rihanna at the Elysee Palace after the pop star appealed to him on Twitter to contribute to her fund for education in developing countries.

Rihanna was welcomed Wednesday by First Lady Brigitte Macron at the top of the steps of the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French presidents in Paris, before talks with the president.

Brigitte Macron was meeting Rihanna in her role as head and founder of the Clara Lionel charity foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds education and health programs for impoverished communities across the globe.

Last month, Rihanna, who has dozens of millions of Twitter followers, tweeted the newly elected French president: "bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?"

