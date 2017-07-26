Outdoor industry flexes political muscle in US land fight

Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell speaks during the Outdoor Retailer show Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Jewell is calling President Donald Trump's review of two dozen national monuments highly problematic and out of step with what Americans want. Jewell said at the nation's largest outdoor recreation trade show that Trump is treating national parks like contestants on a game show when he should be respecting measured decisions made by past presidents. Rick Bowmer AP Photo