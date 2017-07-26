Governor blasts Trump orders Guard not to discriminate

Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy signed an executive order Wednesday directing the Connecticut National Guard not to discriminate against transgender people.
The move comes as the Democrat condemned President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the military.
Malloy calls Trump's plan, "ignorant and profoundly troubling."
Malloy says he believes any able person who wishes to serve in the military should have that right.
His executive order directs the Connecticut National Guard, the Connecticut Air National Guard, and the other armed forces of the state to take no action that discriminates against service members in enlistment, promotion, or any other aspect of their service,.
The order would be superseded by any federal law, regulation, or formal directive from the U.S. Department of Defense.
