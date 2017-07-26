Corporation Commissioner Murphy runs for lieutenant governor

Republican Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy of Edmond says she's running for lieutenant governor of Oklahoma in next year's election.
A member of the commission since 2009, Murphy is a former practicing geologist and administrative law judge who operated her own private law practice specializing in oil and gas issues. Murphy is currently chair of the three-member commission that regulates utilities and the oil and natural gas industry in Oklahoma.
A native of Woodward, Murphy said Wednesday she believes she has the experience and leadership skills to help Oklahoma's economy recover and improve basic public services.
In addition to Murphy, former Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman Matt Pinnell of Tulsa has announced he is running for lieutenant governor. Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb is term-limited and is running for governor in 2018.
