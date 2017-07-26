More Politics News

Political remap could shift North Carolina battle's outcome

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

July 26, 2017 10:59 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina's Republican-dominated legislature has been repeatedly walloping Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, and their conflict shows no sign of abating.

But an upcoming adjustment to some political boundaries could sway the conflict's outcome.

A court-mandated redistricting threatens the Republicans' power to override Cooper's vetoes and make unfettered changes to state government. Judges will decide whether elections under new maps are held this year or next.

The possible changes have GOP leaders planning to return to Raleigh multiple times this year to consider more conservative-leaning legislation and Democrats raising money in case there are snap elections.

Cooper narrowly defeated GOP Gov. Pat McCrory last fall and ran on a platform of straightening the state's conservative slant. Republicans say their agenda benefits the economy and improves public education.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions 1:35

Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship 2:29

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship

View More Video