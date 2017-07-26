The Latest: US slaps Venezuela with new sanctions

Cuba's President Raul Castro, center left, shakes hands with Vice President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, during an event celebrating Revolution Day in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The island country is marking the 64th anniversary of the July 26, 1953 rebel attack led by Fidel and Raul Castro on the Moncada military barracks. The attack is considered the beginning of Fidel Castro's revolution that culminated with dictator Fulgencio Batista's ouster. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo