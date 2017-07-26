Weekend strike to shut Acropolis at height of tourist season

FILE - In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo tourists take photographs the Herod Atticus theater and Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis hill during a three-hour work stoppage in Athens. The culture ministry workers' union said on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 that will go on a two-day strike protesting staff shortages will shut the Acropolis and other ancient sites and museums in Athens this weekend, at the height of the tourist season. Thanassis Stavrakis, File AP Photo