French president attends memorial for IS-slain priest

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a mass marking the first anniversary of the killing of French Catholic priest Jacques Hamel by two jihadists at his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The 84-year-old Jacques Hamel died on July 26, 2016 after his throat was slit by two attackers who stormed the Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray church during a morning mass, taking the five people inside hostage, including the priest. Pool Photo via AP Charly Triballeau