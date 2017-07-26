FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams has a book deal. Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that Abrams’ “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change” is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with “real-world, how-to advice” for women and minorities. Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country’s first black woman governor.
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams has a book deal. Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that Abrams’ “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change” is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with “real-world, how-to advice” for women and minorities. Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country’s first black woman governor. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams has a book deal. Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that Abrams’ “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change” is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with “real-world, how-to advice” for women and minorities. Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country’s first black woman governor. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has book deal

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 9:46 AM

NEW YORK

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has a book deal.

Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Abrams' "Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change" is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with "real-world, how-to advice" for women and minorities "who must grapple with the implications of race, class, gender and otherness." Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country's first black woman governor. She is calling her book "'Lean In' for the rest of us."

"This is a book about how potent and compelling being the minority can be and how it can transform your destiny when properly harnessed," she said in a statement.

Her candidacy was endorsed this week by Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis. Abrams, 43 years old and an attorney from Atlanta, has been active in voter registration and often joined Lewis as a surrogate for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she ran for president in 2016.

Four Republicans and two Democrats are in the 2018 race in Georgia to replace Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican limited to two terms.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions 1:35

Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship 2:29

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship

View More Video