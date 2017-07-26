German Islamic radical Sven Lau stands in the security wing at the state court in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The court has convicted one of Germany’s most prominent Islamic radicals of supporting a terrorist organization and sentenced him to 5 and a half years in prison.
German Islamic radical Sven Lau stands in the security wing at the state court in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The court has convicted one of Germany’s most prominent Islamic radicals of supporting a terrorist organization and sentenced him to 5 and a half years in prison. dpa via AP Rolf Vennenbernd
German Islamic radical Sven Lau stands in the security wing at the state court in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The court has convicted one of Germany’s most prominent Islamic radicals of supporting a terrorist organization and sentenced him to 5 and a half years in prison. dpa via AP Rolf Vennenbernd

More Politics News

Prominent German radical convicted of backing Islamic terror

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 9:30 AM

BERLIN

A court has convicted one of Germany's most prominent Islamic radicals of supporting a foreign terrorist organization and sentenced him to 5½ years in prison.

German news agency dpa reported that the state court in Duesseldorf ruled on Wednesday that 36-year-old Sven Lau supported the Army of Emigrants and Partisans, known as JAMWA. He was accused of acting as the contact for extremists wanting to fight for the group in Syria.

Lau, a convert to Islam, made headlines in 2014 when he tried to establish a "Sharia police" in the German city of Wuppertal to enforce a strict interpretation of Islam.

His terror organization trial, which opened in September, covered accusations dating back to 2013.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions 1:35

Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship 2:29

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship

View More Video