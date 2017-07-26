Former city official pleads to trying to burn down house

A former Pennsylvania city council member has admitted to setting her home on fire intentionally.
Former Hazelton City Council Vice President Karin Cabell pleaded guilty to arson Monday in Luzerne County Court in Wilkes-Barre. She has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Court records show Cabell had been getting treatment through Northeast Counseling Services' Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program. The Hazelton Standard-Speaker reports (http://bit.ly/2h2rYgp ) Cabell's boyfriend told investigators she called him and told him she set fire to her house down because "it was not real and nothing is real."
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which caused minimal damage and no injuries. As part of her sentence, Cabell is ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation alongside a drug and alcohol evaluation.
