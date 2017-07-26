More Politics News

Businessman sentenced to 8 years in prison, to pay millions

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 9:22 AM

EASTON, Pa.

A business man who stole money from his company's clients and under-reported his income for four years has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Robert McAndrew Jr. pleaded guilty in April to tax evasion. He was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Easton.

McAndrew was also sentenced to pay $5.3 million in restitution, and will serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

He left court in the custody of a U.S. marshal, with electronically monitored house arrest to begin Tuesday evening. McAndrew's attorney, Phillip Lauer, called him a "lousy businessman" who got in over his head.

McAndrew says he accepts responsibility for the crime.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions 1:35

Trump ‘disappointed’ in Sessions

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship 2:29

McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship

View More Video