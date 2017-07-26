Businessman sentenced to 8 years in prison, to pay millions

A business man who stole money from his company's clients and under-reported his income for four years has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Robert McAndrew Jr. pleaded guilty in April to tax evasion. He was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Easton.
McAndrew was also sentenced to pay $5.3 million in restitution, and will serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
He left court in the custody of a U.S. marshal, with electronically monitored house arrest to begin Tuesday evening. McAndrew's attorney, Phillip Lauer, called him a "lousy businessman" who got in over his head.
McAndrew says he accepts responsibility for the crime.
Comments