Special commissioner says suspended sheriff should keep job

A special commissioner appointed by the governor has recommended that suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger be allowed to return to his post.
Karen Klein says in her recommendation to Gov. Doug Burgum that the state hasn't provided enough evidence for Schwartzenberger's removal. Burgum ultimately will decide if Schwartzenberger loses his job permanently.
Schwartzenberger is accused of bullying, retaliation and misusing a county credit card. He's scheduled for trial in September on a misdemeanor charge.
Schwartzenberger was suspended from his sheriff's position last November by then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple.
A spokesman for Burgum tells the Minot Daily News that there's no timetable for a decision on whether Schwartzenberger be allowed to return to his duties.
