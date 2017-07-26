Objects from Auschwitz death camp to tour Europe, America

This photo made available by the Aushwitz Museum on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 shows a pair of glasses that once belonged to a person who perished at the Nazi German death camp. Officials at the museum of the Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz say some exhibits are going on a tour of Europe and North America to bring its tragic truth about the Holocaust to a wider audience. The museum said Wednesday this will be its first-ever traveling exhibition and will include some 600 items. The "Not long ago: Not far away" exhibit will include personal items of the victims and a German freight wagon the Nazis used to bring inmates in. Aushwitz Museum via AP Pawel Sawicki