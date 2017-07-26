Texas officer hurt, suspect killed in early-morning gunfight

Police officers and a home invasion suspect exchanged gunfire Wednesday morning outside a San Antonio apartment complex, killing the suspect and leaving one of the officers in serious condition, authorities said.
Police Chief William McManus said officers responded to a disturbance call at the complex where investigators believed a home invasion may have occurred.
Officer Nathan Becerra confronted three suspects in a car and began struggling with the driver, McManus said. A back-seat passenger got out of the car and began firing, striking Becerra at least once.
Becerra and one other officer returned fire, killing the gunman, McManus said. Becerra, a four-year department veteran, underwent surgery for a stomach wound and is recovering.
The car's driver and the second passenger were taken into custody. Police say the gunman was 26 years old but have not identified him.
The shooting is the latest violent confrontation to have left a San Antonio police officer either dead or seriously wounded.
Last month officer Miguel Moreno was shot in the head and his partner also wounded when they approached a man they intended to question about a vehicle break-in. Moreno, on the force for nine years, later died from his wounds. His partner underwent surgery and is recovering. The gunman died in the exchange of gunfire with the officers.
In November, meanwhile, a police detective was killed. Benjamin Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the force, was sitting in his squad car writing a traffic ticket when a man walked up and shot him in the head. The suspect later told reporters he was angry about a child-custody fight and lashed out.
