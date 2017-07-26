Buffalo Common Council approves park smoking ban

City officials in upstate New York have passed a law limiting smoking in public parks.
The Buffalo Common Council voted Tuesday to pass the smoking ban in city parks. Under the measure, traditional tobacco products and electronic cigarettes will be prohibited. Officials are expected to make designated areas for smoking in some parks.
Council president Darius Pridgen says he hopes the new city law can keep air clean for children and save them from the detrimental effects of secondhand smoke.
The proposed law now heads to Mayor Byron Brown for approval.
Comments