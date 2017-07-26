Man accused of killing deputy, 7 others due in court

FILE - This May 28, 2017 file photo provided by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation shows suspect Willie Cory Godbolt, in Lincoln County, Miss. Godbolt, charged with killing eight people, is set to make a court appearance on Wednesday, July 26. Godbolt has been jailed without bond since his arrest May 28, shortly after the fatal shootings of a sheriff’s deputy and seven others who were Godbolt’s relatives or acquaintances. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)