President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va., Monday, July 24, 2017. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo

Parents, former Scouts alarmed by Trump's speech at jamboree

By JOHN RABY and KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

July 26, 2017 4:06 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

President Donald Trump's fiery speech at the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia has infuriated parents and former Scouts.

Standing before thousands of school-aged Scouts on Monday night, he began with a bit of profanity and then went on to rage for more than half an hour against the media and other perceived political enemies.

Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that studiously avoids political conflict in an awkward position.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, wrote on Twitter that Trump's "downright icky" speech left his stomach in knots.

The Boy Scouts of America said after the speech that it doesn't promote any one political candidate or philosophy.

