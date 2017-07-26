Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., smiles as he talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, after Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of the Obama health care law.
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obama health law

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

July 26, 2017 3:48 AM

WASHINGTON

Where the Senate Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law ends up is anyone's guess. But early indications are the GOP will have a hard time replacing that statute with any sweeping changes.

Senators planned to vote Wednesday on a Republican amendment repealing much of President Barack Obama's law and giving Congress two years to concoct a replacement. Solid Democratic opposition and Republicans unwilling to erase the law without a replacement in hand were expected to defeat that plan.

Late Tuesday, the Senate voted 57-43 to block a wide-ranging proposal by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell replacing Obama's law with a far more restrictive GOP substitute. Those voting no included nine Republicans.

That roll call raised questions about what splintered Republicans can achieve in terms of reshaping Obama's law.

