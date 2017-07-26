Atlantic City Housing Authority director resigns

The Atlantic City Housing Authority executive director has resigned after serving in the role for less than a year.
City officials say Clifford Scott has stepped down after the authority's Board of Commissioners authorized his resignation in May. Officials tell the Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2eMn9XC ) Scott resigned for personal reasons relating to his family.
Scott began his term with the city in September after leading the housing authority in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tom Hannon, who serves as director of staff operations at the authority, will step in as acting director.
Hannon says the authority will continue Scott's demolition and construction plans to revive Atlantic City public housing. Scott began the application for funding through the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz says Scott's leave is "regretful."
